Flyers at Blues

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (23-14-6) at BLUES (21-18-2)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Cam Atkinson

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Marc Staal

Injured: Sean Couturier (undisclosed), Jamie Drydale (illness)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko

Sammy Blais -- Nathan Walker -- Oskar Sundqvist

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Marco Scandella

Injured: None

Status report

Cates returns after missing 22 games with a foot injury. ... Couturier, a center, and Drysdale, a defenseman, each will miss his second straight game. ... Kapanen and Saad will flip spots on the second and third lines. ... Neighbours will move to left wing, and Toropchenko will move to right wing. ... Hofer will start after Binnington started four of the past five games. ... Scandella, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... St. Louis assigned defenseman Tyler Tucker to Springfield of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment Sunday.

