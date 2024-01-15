Flyers at Blues

FLYERS (23-14-6) at BLUES (21-18-2)
8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Cam Atkinson
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Marc Staal
Injured: Sean Couturier (undisclosed), Jamie Drydale (illness)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko
Sammy Blais -- Nathan Walker -- Oskar Sundqvist
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Marco Scandella
Injured: None
Status report
Cates returns after missing 22 games with a foot injury. ... Couturier, a center, and Drysdale, a defenseman, each will miss his second straight game. ... Kapanen and Saad will flip spots on the second and third lines. ... Neighbours will move to left wing, and Toropchenko will move to right wing. ... Hofer will start after Binnington started four of the past five games. ... Scandella, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. ... St. Louis assigned defenseman Tyler Tucker to Springfield of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment Sunday.