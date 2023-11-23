ELMONT, N.Y. -- Brock Nelson scored twice for the New York Islanders, who ended the Philadelphia Flyers' five-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory at UBS Arena on Wednesday.
Islanders end Flyers' winning streak at 5
Nelson scores twice, Sorokin makes 34 saves for New York
Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves, and Pierre Engvall and Adam Pelech each had two assists for the Islanders (7-6-5), who have won two in a row after losing their previous seven (0-4-3).
“Before we came out, we wanted to get on the attack and be aggressive and still play smart at the same time,” Nelson said. “Being able to get that third one was nice, to get a little cushion. Even after that, I think we did some good things. A little bit of a push there and they make it a one-goal game, but we found a way.”
Cam York and Joel Farabee scored, and Carter Hart made 22 saves for the Flyers (10-8-1).
“First period, not many chances by either team. Second period, a number of chances by both teams,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. “We made a couple of mistakes about not going forward, bringing the puck back cost us out of a push at the end, and we couldn't solve it all. I thought their goalie played really well.”
Anders Lee gave New York a 1-0 lead at 1:49 of the first period, jamming in the puck at the left post.
“I just knew I had free time. I had some space after the turnover, and it was just me and [Hart], and sometimes those work out the way they did,” Lee said. “You can kind of jam it in under that skate. You've seen that type of goal before, so just wanted to give myself a chance there and was able to get a second whack at it.”
Nelson made it 2-0 at 13:10 of the second period with a redirection of Pelech's point shot.
York cut it to 2-1 at 14:18. Sorokin got across the crease to make a point-blank blocker save on York's one-timer from the bottom of the left face-off circle, but the defenseman got the rebound and quickly sent a blind backhand shot toward the net before Sorokin could get back in position.
“It was nice play by (Owen) Tippett there in the middle,” York said. “I thought that was one of our best offensive zone shifts. ... Good tip on my first one, and I kind of just want to rebound it on the second. I thought he’d be back by then, but it’s kind of like you just throw pucks at the net because you never know, and that's just one of those situations."
Nelson responded to make it 3-1 at 2:33 of the third period, tapping in a backdoor pass from Engvall.
Farabee tapped in a backdoor pass from Bobby Brink at 15:56 for the 3-2 final.
“We did stay out of the box, which was helpful, no question about it,” Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. “They had a push in the third. We defended hard and defended well for the most part. They threw a lot of pucks on the net, and when our goaltender had to make some saves, he certainly did.”
NOTES: Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck played his 1,000th NHL game. ... Nelson has six points (four goals, two assists) during a four-game point streak. ... Lee has two goals in his past three games after he scored once in his first 16. ... It was New York's first home win since Oct. 26. ... Tippett has eight points (five goals, three assists) in his past six games.