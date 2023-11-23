Islanders end Flyers' winning streak at 5

Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves, and Pierre Engvall and Adam Pelech each had two assists for the Islanders (7-6-5), who have won two in a row after losing their previous seven (0-4-3).

“Before we came out, we wanted to get on the attack and be aggressive and still play smart at the same time,” Nelson said. “Being able to get that third one was nice, to get a little cushion. Even after that, I think we did some good things. A little bit of a push there and they make it a one-goal game, but we found a way.”

Cam York and Joel Farabee scored, and Carter Hart made 22 saves for the Flyers (10-8-1).

“First period, not many chances by either team. Second period, a number of chances by both teams,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. “We made a couple of mistakes about not going forward, bringing the puck back cost us out of a push at the end, and we couldn't solve it all. I thought their goalie played really well.”