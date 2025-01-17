Flyers hold off Islanders, run point streak to 4

Joel Farabee had two assists, and Samuel Ersson made 27 saves for the Flyers (20-20-6), who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1). Farabee was a healthy scratch for each of the previous three games.

Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (17-20-7), who have lost two straight to begin a seven-game homestand. Ilya Sorokin made 19 saves.

Flyers forward Ryan Poehling left the game at 8:23 of the first period with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov.

Horvat gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead on the power play at 9:21 of the first. Brock Nelson found Horvat below the right face-off circle, where he beat Ersson to the glove-side post with a one-timer.

It was New York’s first power-play goal in 15 games (0-for-25).

Couturier tied it 1-1 at 5:15 of the second period. After a turnover by Islanders forward Anthony Duclair in the neutral zone, Couturier tapped in a pass from Farabee in the low slot.

Garnet Hathaway gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead with a short-handed goal at 9:29, scoring from the left circle off a Konecny feed.

Morgan Frost extended the lead to 3-1 at 13:41, finishing a give-and-go with Owen Tippett.

The Flyers outshot the Islanders 11-6 in the second.

Mathew Barzal cut it to 3-2 at 30 seconds of the third period. He beat Ersson under the blocker from inside the right circle off the rush.

Cam York gave Philadelphia a 4-2 lead at 5:16 when he beat Sorokin to the blocker side from inside the left circle.

Anders Lee pulled New York within 4-3 at 17:16 with a power-play goal when Horvat’s shot from the point banked off him and in.

Noah Cates scored an empty-net goal at 18:48 for the 5-3 final.