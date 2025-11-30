Tippett gets 3 points, Flyers hold off Devils to stay hot

Travis Konecny and Trevor Zegras each had a goal and an assist, Travis Sanheim had two assists, and Dan Vladar made 29 saves for the Flyers (14-7-3), who have won three in a row and five of six. They were coming off a 4-3 shootout win at the New York Islanders on Friday.

Dawson Mercer had a goal and an assist, Jesper Bratt had two assists, and Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for the Devils (16-8-1), who lost at home in regulation for the first time this season (9-1-1). New Jersey had won three straight overall, including a 5-0 victory at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

Tippett gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at 5:18 of the first period, receiving a centering pass from Christian Dvorak on the rush and slipping a backhand by Markstrom stick side.

Simon Nemec tied it 1-1 at 12:09. He beat Vladar high with a one-timer off from the high slot off a feed from Bratt.

Matvei Michkov put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 53 seconds of the second period. He came out of the penalty box, drove to the net on a 2-on-1 and put a backhand through Markstrom’s pads.

Konecny pushed it to 3-1 at 3:16 when his one-timer from the top of the left circle went bar down.

Zegras then extended the lead to 4-1 at 13:03. He took a cross-ice pass from Tippett and beat Markstrom glove side from low in the right circle. The goal came on the rush after Bratt hit the right post on a breakaway at the other end.

Timo Meier cut it to 4-2 on the power play at 19:33, putting a rebound by Vladar’s right skate from in front.

Mercer pulled the Devils within 4-3 at 6:28 of the third period. He won the puck from Zegras along the right boards, cut to the middle and deked around Egor Zamula before slipping the puck under the right pad of a scrambling Vladar on the backhand.

Tippett was awarded an empty-net goal at 19:11 for the 5-3 final when he was tripped on a breakaway with Markstrom pulled for an extra attacker.