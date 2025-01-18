Brink scores go-ahead goal in 3rd period, Flyers defeat Devils

Philadelphia 4-0-1 in past 5; New Jersey drops 3rd in row

Flyers at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
By Mike G. Morreale

NEWARK, N.J. -- Bobby Brink scored a go-ahead goal on the power play in the third period, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-1 at Prudential Center on Saturday.

Brink gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead at 12:44 on a wrist shot from the slot just inside the right post. It was his second goal in three games.

Samuel Ersson made 12 saves for the Flyers (21-20-6), who 32 blocked shots. Philadelphia is 4-0-1 in its past five games, including three comeback victories.

Jake Allen made 15 saves in his first start in seven games for the Devils (26-16-6), who have lost three in a row (0-1-2).

Dougie Hamilton gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 2:17 of the first period on a snap shot from the right point through traffic. It was Hamilton's first goal since Dec. 2 (20 games).

Matvei Michkov tied it 1-1 on a breakaway at 1:56 of the second period after skating into a lead pass from Sean Couturier in the neutral zone and scoring on a snap shot over Allen's glove.

Ersson denied a wrist shot from the slot by Dawson Mercer on a Devils power play at 17:19 to keep the game tied.

New Jersey appeared to take a 2-1 lead at 3:44 of the third when Jesper Bratt scored on a one-timer from the right face-off circle, but Philadelphia successfully challenged that Bratt preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was offside prior to the goal.

Travis Konecny scored an empty-net goal with two seconds left for the 3-1 final.

Nico Hischier, the No. 1 pick by New Jersey at the 2017 NHL Draft, played his 500th NHL game.

