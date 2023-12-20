Flyers top Devils in OT, extend point streak to 9

Tippett intercepted a drop pass attempt by Jack Hughes at the Devils blue line and shot past the glove of goalie Vitek Vanecek from the slot.

Ryan Poehling scored two goals, and Samuel Ersson made 24 saves in his fourth straight start for Philadelphia (18-10-3), which is 7-0-2 in its past nine.

Michael McLeod and Jesper Bratt scored, and Vanecek made 23 saves for New Jersey (16-12-2), which is 2-2-1 in its past five games.

The next matchup between the Devils and Flyers will be the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Feb. 17, 2024 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS2, SN360).

McLeod made it 1-0 with his second goal in two games, taking a pass from Nathan Bastian at the right post at 14:16 of the first period.

Poehling tied the game on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle at 1:10 of the second period after Joel Farabee stole a pass attempt through the slot by Hughes.

Bratt gave the Devils a 2-1 lead with a rebound power-play goal near the left post at 2:44 of the second.

Poehling scored his second of the game for a 2-2 tie on a 2-on-1 with Travis Konecny at 8:19 of the second.