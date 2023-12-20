Flyers top Devils in OT, extend point streak to 9

Tippett gets game-winner, Poehling scores twice for Philadelphia, which has won 3 straight

Recap: Flyers @ Devils 12.19.23

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Owen Tippett scored with 1:36 remaining in overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers extended their point streak to nine games with a 3-2 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Tuesday.

Tippett intercepted a drop pass attempt by Jack Hughes at the Devils blue line and shot past the glove of goalie Vitek Vanecek from the slot.

Ryan Poehling scored two goals, and Samuel Ersson made 24 saves in his fourth straight start for Philadelphia (18-10-3), which is 7-0-2 in its past nine.

Michael McLeod and Jesper Bratt scored, and Vanecek made 23 saves for New Jersey (16-12-2), which is 2-2-1 in its past five games.

The next matchup between the Devils and Flyers will be the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Feb. 17, 2024 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS2, SN360).

McLeod made it 1-0 with his second goal in two games, taking a pass from Nathan Bastian at the right post at 14:16 of the first period.

Poehling tied the game on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle at 1:10 of the second period after Joel Farabee stole a pass attempt through the slot by Hughes.

Bratt gave the Devils a 2-1 lead with a rebound power-play goal near the left post at 2:44 of the second.

Poehling scored his second of the game for a 2-2 tie on a 2-on-1 with Travis Konecny at 8:19 of the second.

Latest News

Minnesota Wild Mats Zuccarello injury status

Zuccarello out week to week for Wild with upper-body injury
Edmonton Oilers New York Islanders game recap December 19

Special teams lift Islanders past Oilers
Minnesota Wild Boston Bruins game recap December 19

Kaprizov, Wild recover for OT victory against Bruins
Vegas Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes game recap December 19

Bunting has 3 points, Hurricanes cruise past Golden Knights
Columbus Blue Jackets Buffalo Sabres game recap December 19

Marchenko has natural hat trick, Blue Jackets score 9 in win against Sabres
New York Rangers Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 19

Rangers overcome Matthews' 2 goals, defeat Maple Leafs
St Louis Blues Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 19

Kucherov scores twice for Lightning in win against Blues
Noa Diop makes roster of French U18 womens national team

Diop makes roster of French U18 women's national team
Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate John Tavares 1000 career points

Maple Leafs celebrate Tavares’ 1,000th career point with pregame ceremony
Ottawa Senators Jakob Chychrun prepared for emotional return against Arizona Coyotes

Chychrun prepared for emotional return against Coyotes
Ottawa Senators players accountable after coaching change

Players accountable after Senators replace Smith with Martin as coach
Tij Iginla leads players selected for CHL NHL Top Prospects game  

Iginla leads list of 40 players selected for 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
Detroit Red Wings sign goalie Michael Hutchinson

Red Wings sign Hutchinson with goalies Husso, Lyon each sidelined
Alex DeBrincat son wishes dad happy birthday with sign

DeBrincat’s 1-year-old son wishes dad happy birthday
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL Buzz news and notes December 19

NHL Buzz: Matthews, Brodie each expected back for Maple Leafs
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games