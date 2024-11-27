Flyers at Predators projected lineups

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Helge Grans

Aleksei Kolosov

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauries, Egor Zamula, Erik Johnson

Injured: Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Steven Stamkos -- Tommy Novak -- Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Zachary L’Heureux -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Michael McCarron (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Status report

Zamula will be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game. … The Predators recalled Wilsby and Blankenburg from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Wilsby will make his NHL debut. Lauzon is out week to week.