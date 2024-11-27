Flyers at Predators projected lineups
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Helge Grans
Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauries, Egor Zamula, Erik Johnson
Injured: Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos -- Tommy Novak -- Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista
Zachary L’Heureux -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith
Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Marc Del Gaizo
Injured: Michael McCarron (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)
Status report
Zamula will be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game. … The Predators recalled Wilsby and Blankenburg from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. Wilsby will make his NHL debut. Lauzon is out week to week.