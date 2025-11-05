Flyers recover to defeat Canadiens in shootout

Cam York had a goal and an assist, and Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny each had two assists for Philadelphia (7-5-1), which had lost two straight. Nikita Grebenkin tied it in the third period with his first NHL goal, Dan Vladar made 16 saves, and Zegras scored the only goal in the shootout.

“It was kind of an up-and-down game, hectic,” York said. “This building is pretty crazy at times for Montreal. I’m just proud of the guys for how we battled. That was a gutsy win, not easy when they score four straight there.”

Kirby Dach scored twice, and Ivan Demidov had a goal and an assist for Montreal (9-3-1), which had won three in a row.

“I don’t think we hated our first period, I think we were upset amongst ourselves [for] kind of spotting them three,” Dach said. “But we know what we have in this locker room and we know the kind of resiliency we’ve built over the years and the belief we have to go out and compete with every team each and every night. It’s just about getting back to the details.

“And I don’t think a lot needed to be said, we just kind of knew that we needed to get back to work and it started one shift at a time.”

Lane Hutson had two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves despite allowing three goals on the Flyers’ first six shots.

“Resilient by [Montembeault] to honestly steal us a point there,” Hutson said. “He faced a lot of shots and when you go down 3-0 early it’s tough to stay in the game, but he did and battled for us, and we wish we got the result for him.”

Montreal center Nick Suzuki extended the longest point streak in the NHL this season to 12 games (19 points; three goals, 16 assists) with the first of two Canadiens power-play goals in the second period, when they scored four goals.

Brink made it 1-0 at 1:56 when he scored on Philadelphia’s first shot, using his backhand to deflect Travis Sanheim’s point shot past Montembeault stick side.