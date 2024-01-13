Flyers rally past Wild in OT, keep Fleury from passing Roy on NHL wins list

Farabee scores 2nd of game at 3:36 to hand Minnesota 7th loss in 8 games

Recap: Philadelphia Flyers @ Minnesota Wild 1.12.24

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Joel Farabee scored his second goal of the game at 3:36 of overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers kept Marc-Andre Fleury from passing Patrick Roy on the NHL wins list with a 4-3 victory against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday.

With one second remaining on a 4-on-3 power play, Farabee won it by tipping an Egor Zamula shot.

Owen Tippett tied it 3-3 for the Flyers at 10:56 of the third period from the left face-off dot, after Tyson Foerster had pulled them within 3-2 at 9:31.

Travis Konecny had two assists, Tippett had an assist, and Carter Hart made 26 saves for Philadelphia (22-14-6), which has won three of its past four.

Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Johansson and Matt Boldy also scored for Minnesota (17-19-5), which has lost three straight and seven of eight. Fleury made 31 saves and remains tied with Roy at 551 wins; they trail Martin Brodeur (691).

Johansson gave the Wild a 1-0 lead 51 seconds into the second period after Philadelphia turned the puck over at its offensive blue line. Johansson cut to the inside, used Joel Eriksson Ek for a screen and sent a wrist shot past Hart.

Farabee tied it 1-1 at 3:37. Sean Couturier caused a turnover and passed ahead to start a 2-on-1 rush, with Konecny finding Farabee for a backhanded tip-in. With the assist, Konecny extended his road point streak to 10 games.

Hartman put Minnesota on top 2-1 at 1:48 of the third after Alex Goligoski fed him low in the left face-off circle for a one-timer.

Boldy increased the lead to 3-1 at 4:38 with a wide-open open slap shot from the right circle.

Latest News

Nashville Predators Dallas Stars game recap January 12

O’Reilly has 3 points, Predators top Stars in Oettinger's return 
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Tom Wilson excited to be an All-Star and father

Wilson of Capitals basks in glow of being All-Star, community leader, expectant dad
 Merzlikins wants new scenario, ‘won’t be backup’

Merzlikins wants new scenario, 'won't be backup' for Blue Jackets
NHL Buzz news and notes January 12

NHL Buzz: Oettinger to dress for Stars, could start tonight
Top games to watch on 16-game schedule January 13

Top games to watch on 16-game schedule Saturday
NHL EDGE stats Jamie Drysdale outlook with Philadelphia Flyers

NHL EDGE stats: Jamie Drysdale’s outlook with Flyers
NHL betting odds for January 12 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 12
Nick Foligno Chicago Blackhawks agree on contract extension 

Foligno signs 2-year, $9 million contract with Blackhawks
Revamped Winnipeg flying high with 8-game winning streak

Revamped Jets flying high with 8-game winning streak
State Your Case: Ovechkin, Zibanejad one-timers

State Your Case: Ovechkin, Zibanejad one-timers
2024 NHL Draft midterm rankings released

2024 Draft: Celebrini tops Central Scouting's midterm rankings
NHL All-Star Fan Vote winners to be announced January 13

NHL All-Star Fan Vote winners to be announced Saturday
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 12

NHL On Tap: Robertson can extend goal streak for Stars
Boston Bruins Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 11

Pietrangelo lifts Golden Knights past Bruins in OT
Calgary Flames Arizona Coyotes game recap January 11

Sharangovich scores hat trick, Flames cruise past Coyotes
New York Rangers St. Louis Blues game recap January 11

Kyrou gets hat trick, lifts Blues past Rangers
Chicago Blackhawks Winnipeg Jets game recap January 11

Jets rally past Blackhawks, set franchise record with 8th straight win