Flyers rally past Wild in OT, keep Fleury from passing Roy on NHL wins list

With one second remaining on a 4-on-3 power play, Farabee won it by tipping an Egor Zamula shot.

Owen Tippett tied it 3-3 for the Flyers at 10:56 of the third period from the left face-off dot, after Tyson Foerster had pulled them within 3-2 at 9:31.

Travis Konecny had two assists, Tippett had an assist, and Carter Hart made 26 saves for Philadelphia (22-14-6), which has won three of its past four.

Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Johansson and Matt Boldy also scored for Minnesota (17-19-5), which has lost three straight and seven of eight. Fleury made 31 saves and remains tied with Roy at 551 wins; they trail Martin Brodeur (691).

Johansson gave the Wild a 1-0 lead 51 seconds into the second period after Philadelphia turned the puck over at its offensive blue line. Johansson cut to the inside, used Joel Eriksson Ek for a screen and sent a wrist shot past Hart.

Farabee tied it 1-1 at 3:37. Sean Couturier caused a turnover and passed ahead to start a 2-on-1 rush, with Konecny finding Farabee for a backhanded tip-in. With the assist, Konecny extended his road point streak to 10 games.

Hartman put Minnesota on top 2-1 at 1:48 of the third after Alex Goligoski fed him low in the left face-off circle for a one-timer.

Boldy increased the lead to 3-1 at 4:38 with a wide-open open slap shot from the right circle.