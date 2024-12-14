Kaprizov scores twice for Wild in win against Flyers

Mats Zuccarello and Jonas Brodin each had an assist in their returns from injury, and Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi also scored for Minnesota (20-6-4). Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves.

Zuccarello, who sustained a lower-body injury after being hit with a shot on Nov. 14, had missed the past 13 games. Brodin missed the past eight games with an upper-body injury.

Travis Sanheim scored for Philadelphia (14-13-4), which had won two in a row. Samuel Ersson made 19 saves.

Kaprizov gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 14:18 of the first period. Jon Merrill’s shot came back off the end boards and found Kaprizov below the right circle, who lifted a one-timer from a tight angle off Ersson’s helmet and in.

Boldy extended the lead 2-0 at 15:21 of the second period on a breakaway off a lead pass from Brock Faber.

Rossi pushed it to 3-0 at 9:34 of the third period. Zuccarello took an outlet pass from Declan Chisholm and found a trailing Rossi for a wrist shot from the left circle.

Sanheim cut it to 3-1 at 14:18 with a snap shot from the top of the right circle, and Kaprizov scored an empty-net goal at 17:50 for the 4-1 final.