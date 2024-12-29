Flyers at Kings projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (16-16-4) at KINGS (20-10-5)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSP, SN1

Flyers projected lineup

Scott Laughton -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Olle Lycksell

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula -- Jamie Drysdale

Aleksei Kolosov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Matvei Michkov, Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Akil Thomas -- Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Arthur Kaliyev, Andre Lee

Injured: Trevor Moore (upper body), Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Michkov, a forward, could be scratched after being benched for the third period of a 3-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

