Flyers at Kings projected lineups

FLYERS (16-16-4) at KINGS (20-10-5)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NBCSP, SN1
Flyers projected lineup
Scott Laughton -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Olle Lycksell
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula -- Jamie Drysdale
Aleksei Kolosov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Matvei Michkov, Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Akil Thomas -- Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Arthur Kaliyev, Andre Lee
Injured: Trevor Moore (upper body), Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Michkov, a forward, could be scratched after being benched for the third period of a 3-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.