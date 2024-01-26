Lyon, Red Wings shut out Flyers, hand them 4th loss in row

The shutout was Lyon’s second of the season and third of his NHL career.

Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider and Andrew Copp scored for the Red Wings (25-18-5), who had lost two of three. Lucas Raymond had two assists.

Samuel Ersson made 14 saves for the Flyers (25-18-6), who have lost four straight.

After being outshot 9-4 in the first period, the Red Wings scored three times in the second.

Larkin gave them a 1-0 lead at 1:37, putting in a rebound of Raymond’s shot for his 20th goal of the season and extending his point streak to 10 games (13 points; seven goals, six assists).

Seider extended it to 2-0 at 7:15 when his wrist shot from the point deflected off the stick of Philadelphia forward Morgan Frost’s stick and past Ersson.

Copp scored a short-handed goal at 10:08 for the 3-0 final. It was his 100th NHL goal.