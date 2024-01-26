Lyon, Red Wings shut out Flyers, hand them 4th loss in row

Larkin extends point streak to 10, Copp scores short-handed goal

Recap: Philadelphia Flyers @ Detroit Red Wings 1.25.24

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Alex Lyon made 30 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

The shutout was Lyon’s second of the season and third of his NHL career.

Dylan Larkin, Moritz Seider and Andrew Copp scored for the Red Wings (25-18-5), who had lost two of three. Lucas Raymond had two assists.

Samuel Ersson made 14 saves for the Flyers (25-18-6), who have lost four straight.

After being outshot 9-4 in the first period, the Red Wings scored three times in the second.

Larkin gave them a 1-0 lead at 1:37, putting in a rebound of Raymond’s shot for his 20th goal of the season and extending his point streak to 10 games (13 points; seven goals, six assists). 

Seider extended it to 2-0 at 7:15 when his wrist shot from the point deflected off the stick of Philadelphia forward Morgan Frost’s stick and past Ersson.

Copp scored a short-handed goal at 10:08 for the 3-0 final. It was his 100th NHL goal.

Latest News

McLellan takes responsibility for Kings’ ongoing struggles

Josi, Predators rally past Wild in 3rd period

Harley, Stars rally for OT victory against Ducks

Super 16: Bruins reclaim No. 1; Lightning enter power rankings 

Senators 'may have an opportunity' to improve before Trade Deadline, GM says

Teravainen has goal, assist for Hurricanes in win against Devils

Skjei’s mom reads starting lineup before Hurricanes game

Marchand, Bruins recover for OT win against Senators

Monahan, Canadiens defeat Islanders, spoil Roy return to Montreal

Kucherov has 3 points, Lightning ease past Coyotes

Roy receives loud ovation from Canadiens fans in return to Montreal

NHL Buzz: Heiskanen to return for Stars against Ducks

Kylington of Flames likely to play 1st NHL game since 2022

Rangers strive to regain consistency before extended break

Oilers winning streak discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

2024 NHL All-Star Weekend roster includes 4 from host Maple Leafs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bonino placed on waivers by Rangers