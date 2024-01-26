Red Wings fans start Jared Goff chant during game at Little Caesars Arena

Detroit ready for NFC Championship on Sunday

Red wings fan goff

© Getty Images

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Hockeytown is now Jared Goff town.

Detroit Red Wings fans started a “Jared Goff” chant during the team’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

The NFL quarterback is leading the Detroit Lions to their second-ever NFC Championship game on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

A win on Sunday will send the Lions to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Lions loved the support from the Red Wings fans posting that the chant was music to their ears.

Detroit is only going to get louder until Sunday.

