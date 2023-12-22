Flyers at Red Wings

FLYERS (18-11-3) at RED WINGS (15-13-4)
7 pm ET; BSDET, NBCSP+
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Cam Atkinson
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Marc Staal -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Egor Zamula, Rhett Gardner, Cal Petersen
Injured: Noah Cates (foot)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Joe Veleno -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen
Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere
James Reimer
Michael Hutchinson
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Austin Czarnik
Injured: Alex Lyon (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)
Status Report
The Flyers did not have a morning skate after losing 4-2 to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. … Hart could start for the first time since Dec. 9. In the past five games he has backed up twice and missed three games because of an illness. ... Perron will return to the lineup after a six-game suspension by the NHL Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Artem Zub on Dec. 9 against the Ottawa Senators. … Husso, a goalie was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Lyon, a goalie, won’t play until after the Christmas break ends Dec. 27. ... Hutchinson, who signed a one-year, two-way contract Tuesday, is expected to start against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.