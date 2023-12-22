Flyers at Red Wings

FLYERS (18-11-3) at RED WINGS (15-13-4)

7 pm ET; BSDET, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Cam Atkinson

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Marc Staal -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Rhett Gardner, Cal Petersen

Injured: Noah Cates (foot)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Joe Veleno -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere

James Reimer

Michael Hutchinson

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Austin Czarnik

Injured: Alex Lyon (upper body), Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)

Status Report

The Flyers did not have a morning skate after losing 4-2 to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. … Hart could start for the first time since Dec. 9. In the past five games he has backed up twice and missed three games because of an illness. ... Perron will return to the lineup after a six-game suspension by the NHL Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Artem Zub on Dec. 9 against the Ottawa Senators. … Husso, a goalie was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Lyon, a goalie, won’t play until after the Christmas break ends Dec. 27. ... Hutchinson, who signed a one-year, two-way contract Tuesday, is expected to start against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.