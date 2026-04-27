Zadorov fined maximum for cross-checking in Game 4 with Bruins

NEW YORK -- Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin during Game 4 of the teams’ First Round series in Boston on Sunday, April 26, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 16:43 of the third period. Zadorov was assessed a major penalty for cross-checking and game misconduct.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.