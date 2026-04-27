3 Things to Watch: Flyers at Penguins, Game 5 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

PITTSBURGH -- The Philadelphia Flyers will make their second attempt to eliminate the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round aa PPG Paints Arena on Monday.

The Flyers won the first three games of the series by a combined 11-4 before a 4-2 loss at home in Game 4 on Saturday.

“We saw every game, the intensity, the desperation level kind of take another level,” Philadelphia captain Sean Couturier said. “Last game, they came hard. Give them credit, they probably won more 50-50 battles than we did. That's one thing that I thought we were good at early on in the series, and we’ve just got to get back to winning those battles.”

The Flyers have not won a Stanley Cup Playoff series since defeating the Montreal Canadiens in six games in the 2020 Eastern Conference First Round. They’ve had 10 players make their NHL debuts in this series, so they’re learning on the fly how to close out a series.

“You can tell experience means a lot in certain things, and I think last game we lacked a little bit of experience in certain situations,” Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said. “But that's where you can learn from. That's why you're in the fight and you get to do it again and again.

“I think that playing those type of games and then learning from it are huge for our young guys.”

Pittsburgh will try for its second straight win to push the series back to Philadelphia for Game 6 on Wednesday. That would further boost the Penguins’ confidence and put more pressure on the Flyers.

“We just won that one,” Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust said. “It gave us a little bit of confidence. There’s some things we can continue to do to have more success, and we’ve got to continue to try to win just one more and then go from there.”

The Penguins thought they played closer to how they want to in Game 4, but coach Dan Muse still sees room for improvement.

“We have to continue to take steps, continue to tighten some things up defensively,” Muse said. “I thought we gave up too many odd-(man) rushes, some of the chances we gave up last game, I think we can definitely clean up as well. But it was more in line with the way that we want to play.”

Pittsburgh is trying to become the second team in NHL history to come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-7 series after starting the series at home, following the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, who rallied to defeat the Detroit Red Wings in the Stanley Cup Final.