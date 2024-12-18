Flyers at Red Wings projected lineups

FLYERS (14-13-4) at RED WINGS (12-14-4)

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Emil Andrae

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Tyler Motte -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Rasmussen

Joe Veleno -- Marco Kasper -- Christian Fischer

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Ville Husso

Scratched: Albert Johansson, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Cam Talbot (lower body)

Status report

Lyon returns after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury. ... Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said he's hopeful Talbot can play by the weekend. The goalie will be out for the sixth time in the past seven games because of injury. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate. Coach John Tortorella said the team will use the same lineup as they did in a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.