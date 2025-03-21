Flyers at Stars projected lineups
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Olle Lycksell -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Matvei Michkov
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Jakob Pelletier
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: None
Injured: Garnet Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Brendan Smith
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
The Flyers did not practice Friday following a 3-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Thursday. ... Dadonov is expected to be back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … Harley had a maintenance day and did not practice Friday.