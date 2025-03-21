Flyers at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (28-34-8) at STARS (43-21-4)

2 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Olle Lycksell -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Matvei Michkov

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Jakob Pelletier

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: None

Injured: Garnet Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (shoulder), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

The Flyers did not practice Friday following a 3-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Thursday. ... Dadonov is expected to be back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … Harley had a maintenance day and did not practice Friday.

