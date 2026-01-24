Tippett has hat trick, assist to boost Flyers to win against Avalanche

Michkov gets 3 points for Philadelphia; Colorado has lost 4 of 5

Flyers at Avalanche | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Owen Tippett had a hat trick and an assist, including the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Colorado Avalanche 7-3 at Ball Arena on Friday.

Matvei Michkov had two goals and an assist, and Denver Barkey had a goal and had an assist for the Flyers (24-17-9), who have won two of their past three games (2-0-1). Samuel Ersson made 32 saves.

Parker Kelly, Victor Olofsson and Cale Makar scored, and Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas each had two assists for the Avalanche (34-6-9), who have lost four of their past five (1-2-2). Mackenzie Blackwood made 13 saves.

Tippett put Philadelphia in front 1-0 at 15:02 of the first period. After his initial shot was blocked by Sam Malinski, the puck came back to Tippett, who moved around Malinski before scoring with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle past the blocker.

Barkey extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 18:57. Michkov fed Barkey in the right circle from down low, and he sent a wrist shot to the far side.

Kelly cut it to 2-1 at 7:17 of the second period when he picked up the rebound of Jack Ahcan’s shot and backhanded it over the left leg of Ersson.

Olofsson tied it 2-2 at 10:29, scoring with a wrist shot from the left circle to the upper right corner after taking a no-look drop pass from MacKinnon.

The Flyers took a 3-2 lead at 11:01 when Bobby Brink chipped a loose puck over the glove of Blackwood from the top of the crease.

Makar tied it 3-3 at 12:12. After Brock Nelson won a face-off in the left circle, MacKinnon fed Makar, who skated into the right circle and scored with a snap shot.

Tippett put the Flyers back in front 4-3 at 56 seconds of the third. Sean Couturier picked off Josh Manson’s pass in the neutral zone and sprung Tippett, who kept the puck on a 2-on-1 with Barkey and scored from the left dot to the glove side.

Michkov then made it 5-3 at 2:00. He scored with a redirection over Blackwood’s glove off Emil Andrae’s pass from the left point.

Tippett completed the hat trick on a short-handed breakaway to make it 6-3 at 10:24. He intercepted Makar’s pass high in the defensive zone, skated in on Blackwood and scored through the five-hole.

Michkov scored into an empty net at 16:53 for the 7-3 final.

