Flyers at Sabres

FLYERS (4-5-1) at SABRES (5-5-0)
7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, MSG-B, SNO, SNE, SN1
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Noah Cates -- Cam Atkinson
Travis Konecny -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Louie Belpedio
Samuel Ersson
Cal Petersen
Scratched: None
Injured: Carter Hart (mid-body), Sean Couturier (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Brandon Biro
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka
Lukas Rousek -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Zach Benson (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Status report
Hart, a goalie, and Couturier, a forward, each is day to day. … Ersson will start after making seven saves in relief of Hart in a 5-2 loss to the Sabres in the first half of the home-and-home series Wednesday. ... Petersen was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will back up Ersson. … Tuch will play after missing practice Thursday for maintenance. … Luukkonen will make his fourth start in five games. ... Rousek will play after being called up from Rochester of the AHL on Thursday. … Benson, a forward, was placed on injured reserve.