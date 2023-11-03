Flyers at Sabres

FLYERS (4-5-1) at SABRES (5-5-0)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, MSG-B, SNO, SNE, SN1

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Noah Cates -- Cam Atkinson

Travis Konecny -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Louie Belpedio

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Scratched: None

Injured: Carter Hart (mid-body), Sean Couturier (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Brandon Biro

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Lukas Rousek -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Zach Benson (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report

Hart, a goalie, and Couturier, a forward, each is day to day. … Ersson will start after making seven saves in relief of Hart in a 5-2 loss to the Sabres in the first half of the home-and-home series Wednesday. ... Petersen was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will back up Ersson. … Tuch will play after missing practice Thursday for maintenance. … Luukkonen will make his fourth start in five games. ... Rousek will play after being called up from Rochester of the AHL on Thursday. … Benson, a forward, was placed on injured reserve.