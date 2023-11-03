Latest News

NHL Fantasy EDGE: 3 early takeaways

On Tap: Thompson, Sabres seek 3rd straight win

Joe Pavelski turning back clock for Dallas with hot start 

Unmasked Evolution of leg pads has increased performance

Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators

Golden Knights extend point streak to 11 in win against Jets

Flyers' aggressive approach on penalty kill paying off on scoreboard

Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win

Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Boisvert gets education watching Penguins captain Crosby

Crosby set to play 1,200th NHL game for Penguins, continues to ‘love it’

Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid

Rangers get past Hurricanes, win 6th straight

Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road

Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 

Flyers at Sabres

FLYERS (4-5-1) at SABRES (5-5-0)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, MSG-B, SNO, SNE, SN1

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Noah Cates -- Cam Atkinson

Travis Konecny -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Louie Belpedio

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Scratched: None

Injured: Carter Hart (mid-body), Sean Couturier (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), Marc Staal (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Brandon Biro

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- JJ Peterka

Lukas Rousek -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Victor Olofsson, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Zach Benson (lower body), Eric Comrie (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report

Hart, a goalie, and Couturier, a forward, each is day to day. … Ersson will start after making seven saves in relief of Hart in a 5-2 loss to the Sabres in the first half of the home-and-home series Wednesday. ... Petersen was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will back up Ersson. … Tuch will play after missing practice Thursday for maintenance. … Luukkonen will make his fourth start in five games. ... Rousek will play after being called up from Rochester of the AHL on Thursday. … Benson, a forward, was placed on injured reserve.