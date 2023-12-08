Konecny, Flyers cruise past Coyotes for 3rd straight victory

Carter Hart made 25 saves, and Cam York had a goal and an assist for the Flyers (14-10-2), who won their third straight game. Philadelphia is 9-3-1 in its past 13 games.

Lawson Crouse scored, and Connor Ingram made 22 saves for Arizona (13-10-2), which had beaten the past five Stanley Cup champions during its winning streak.

Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 10:11 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left circle immediately after Sean Couturier’s face-off win.

Joel Farabee made it 2-0 at 13:18 with his first goal in seven games, putting in Cam Atkinson’s cross-crease pass at the left post.

Crouse cut it to 2-1 at 17:33, three seconds after a Coyotes power play ended. Jason Zucker carried the puck beyond the goal line and dropped it off to Matias Maccelli, who found Crouse alone in the slot.

Konecny’s short-handed breakaway goal made it 3-1 at 4:38 of the second period. Nick Seeler stole Nick Schmaltz’s entry pass and fed it ahead to Konecny, who outskated Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba and beat Ingram over his glove with a wrist shot.

York scored at 1:47 of the third for the 4-1 final, cutting around Zucker at the top of the left circle before scoring on a wrist shot.