Mrazek enjoying 'fun journey,' has been 'rock' for Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Petr Mrazek is looking at the big picture.
The Chicago Blackhawks goalie is as frustrated as his teammates with their last place standing in the Central Division (8-15-2).
On an individual front, he's pretty happy with where he's at. He's been a workhorse and one of the Blackhawks' more consistent performers despite allowing eight goals in his past two starts.
"It's fun," said Mrazek, 32. "I've been enjoying the hockey so much lately, the last two seasons, so it's been a fun journey for me right now."
Chicago will play the Boston Bruins at United Center on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MAX, TNT, TVAS) after Arvid Soderblom made 18 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Mrazek is 7-10-1 with a 2.79 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 18 games while facing 543 shots (30.2 per game). The Blackhawks haven't given him much goal support, their 2.44 goals per game is 31st in the NHL.
After playing 56 games (53 starts) last season, Mrazek was expected to have a more balanced workload when the Blackhawks signed Laurent Brossoit to a two-year, $6.6 million contract ($3.3 million average annual value) July 1. Brossoit has yet to play this season. He had a follow-up arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Nov. 26, his first was Aug. 27, and was expected to be out at least six more weeks.
"He's been our rock," Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson said of Mrazek last Saturday. "He's someone we can lean on in every game and in any situation. I think the past couple of weeks, there've been moments where he didn't even practice for a couple of days, he comes in and plays stellar for us.
"It's a guy that you know he's going to show up for us. We don't even need to worry about it. It creates a lot of comfort in our ability to go out there and play because we know he's going to bring it."