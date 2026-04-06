Hiring DeBoer with 4 games left was chance Islanders couldn't pass up

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- There's a memorable line in the 1995 comedy "Tommy Boy" where David Spade tells Chris Farley, "You're not your dad. He could sell a ketchup popsicle to a woman in white gloves."

Peter DeBoer probably didn't need that to be persuaded that much, but shortly after running his first practice as coach of the New York Islanders, the 57-year-old admitted the sales pitch from general manager Mathieu Darche ultimately is what convinced him to replace Patrick Roy, who was fired Sunday with four regular-season games remaining.

"Honestly, this did come out of left field," DeBoer said Monday, sporting fresh Islanders gear. "I think the first communication I had with Mathieu was the Carolina game (4-3 loss Saturday), postgame. We really never talked until the next day, (then) got in-depth talks. It wasn't like I had been studying the New York Islanders; I'll be honest with you, I was following a lot more of the guys I coached at the Olympics (with Team Canada) and their teams, some of my old teams that I coached. It's been a lot of New York Islander hockey the last 48 hours for me, so I'm ready to actually get some live games in.

"There's a real familiarity to the group here, and Mathieu Darche, I think he really sold me. When I first picked up the phone, my initial reaction was probably exactly what you guys (the media) are saying -- ‘We're two weeks away from offseason, what's the rush?' And he sold me on the organization and the vision and the direction and their ownership. (Assistant) Bob Boughner's another guy I worked with twice that was already here. … There was a lot of familiarity with the division, this area of the country, the passion of the cities in this area. But most importantly, I think what Mathieu sold me on, the vision here."

Darche, a two-time Stanley Cup winner in the Tampa Bay Lightning front office, knew several teams likely would be calling DeBoer after the season. He didn't want to risk the chance of potentially losing out on DeBoer, whose 662 career wins are sixth in the NHL among active coaches behind Joel Quenneville (1,010), Paul Maurice (953), Lindy Ruff (946), John Tortorella (773) and Todd McLellan (664). DeBoer has coached 1,261 regular-season games for the Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars, and is 97-82 in 179 Stanley Cup Playoff games while also guiding New Jersey to the 2012 Final and San Jose to the 2016 Final, a six-game loss each time. His teams have advanced to at least the third round of the playoffs each of his past six seasons qualifying for the postseason, and in eight of his 10 overall.

DeBoer also brings experience of joining a team later in a season, albeit not with four games remaining. But in 2019-20, after being fired by San Jose, he went 15-5-2 in 22 games with Vegas before guiding it to the Western Conference Final.

"Guys like Pete DeBoer don't stay on the market very long," Darche said. "His pedigree, I mean, he went to five of the last six conference finals. He's had success everywhere he's been. He's a very structured coach. I know with Hockey Canada, I've got a lot of friends on that group, he was in charge of the (defensive)-zone structure, of the (defensemen) and a lot of the systems. So, at this time, I think it's what we need moving forward.