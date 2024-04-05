Nedeljkovic steps up, sparks Penguins playoff push

WASHINGTON -- Asked about his role in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ late-season push back into the Stanley Cup Playoff race in the Eastern Conference, Alex Nedeljkovic immediately deflected it onto his teammates like he’s been turning away shots the past two weeks.

“The guys in front of me,” the Penguins goalie said after making 30 saves in a 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Thursday. “The guys in front of me this whole trip have been incredible.”

It could not have been a better trip for the Pittsburgh (35-30-11), which won three road games in four days against the New York Rangers (5-2 on Monday), New Jersey Devils (6-3 on Tuesday) and the Capitals to climb within two points of the New York Islanders for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. The Penguins are one point behind the Capitals (36-29-10), who dropped out of the second wild card, one point behind the Islanders (4-2 winners against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday), after their fourth straight loss (0-3-1).

Pittsburgh, which began the week seven points behind Washington, is headed in the other direction with points in seven straight games (5-0-2). Usually the Penguins backup behind Tristan Jarry, Nedeljkovic started all seven games, compiling 2.31 goals-against average and .923 save percentage to help drive the push that might prevent them from missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Penguins stars such as Sidney Crosby, who had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) during a six-game point streak that ended Thursday, Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust have been doing a lot of the heavy lifting and grabbing the headlines, but Nedeljkovic’s contributions have been just as important.

“'Ned's' been phenomenal,” Rust said. “You can see how calm and confident he is in the net. I think that’s kind of going through the net on out kind of throughout our lineup.”

Nedeljkovic’s calming presence and puck-handling skill, which helps diffuse opponent’s forechecks, have proven to be valuable ingredients for the Penguins at a time when they needed it most. Nedeljkovic signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Pittsburgh on July 1 to back up Jarry, who signed a five-year, $26.875 million contract ($5.375 million average annual value) that same day.

Nedeljkovic has handled his role well all season (15-6-6, 2.78 GAA, .908 save percentage, one shutout). But the 28-year-old has elevated his game since being pressed into more starts because of Jarry’s struggles in the second half of the season (7-12-1 with a 3.47 GAA, .887 save percentage, one shutout since Jan. 20) and an illness that prevented Jarry from dressing for the first two games of this trip.

“Ned’s played extremely well,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday morning. “At this point, we think he’s deserving of being in the net.”