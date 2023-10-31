Stastny retiring from NHL after 17 seasons: report

Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Celine Dion meets Montreal Canadiens in Las Vegas

Celine Dion meets St. Louis, Canadiens after game in Las Vegas
McAvoy suspended 4 games for actions in Bruins game

McAvoy suspended 4 games for actions in Bruins game
Ryan Reaves scares Maple Leafs teammates on Halloween

Reaves dresses up for Halloween, scares Maple Leafs teammates in funny video
NHL Buzz: Poitras will remain with Bruins

NHL Buzz: Poitras will remain with Bruins, play 10th NHL game Thursday
Heritage Classic a thrill for NHL Power Player

Heritage Classic in Edmonton a thrill for NHL Power Player Miranda Backus
On Tap: Canucks host Predators on promising trend

NHL On Tap: Canucks host Predators on promising trend
McAvoy of Bruins to have Player Safety hearing 

McAvoy to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Bruins game
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
O'Reilly 'so lucky' to play 1,000th NHL game tonight

O'Reilly to play 1,000th NHL game, has 'a lot left to give' Predators
Carcone scores first NHL hat trick, Coyotes ease past Blackhawks

Carcone gets 1st NHL hat trick, Coyotes ease past Blackhawks
Golden Knights win in shootout, point streak at 10

Golden Knights top Canadiens in shootout, point streak at 10
Duchene scores 1st for Stars, who defeat Blue Jackets

Duchene scores 1st for Stars in win against Blue Jackets
Coaches Room NHL Season first 10-20 games about process

Coaches must not overreact to 1st 10-20 games of season
Pandolfo talks life as BU coach, Celebrini in Q&A

Pandolfo talks coaching transition, top 2024 Draft prospect Celebrini in Q&A with NHL.com
Nylander can set Maple Leafs record against Kings

Nylander ‘on a mission,’ can set Maple Leafs record against Kings
Panarin has goal, 2 assists in Rangers OT win against Jets

Panarin has goal, 2 assists in Rangers OT win against Jets
Teravainen scores late in 3rd, Hurricanes edge Flyers

Teravainen scores late in 3rd, lifts Hurricanes past Flyers

Stastny retiring from NHL after 17 seasons: report

Forward played 1,145 games with 5 teams, had 22 points for Hurricanes in 2022-23

stastmy_103123

© Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Paul Stastny is retiring from the NHL after 17 seasons.

The 37-year-old forward told The Athletic this week that he made the decision around the time training camps opened for this season.

“I haven’t filed anything, but in early September we decided we were done,” Stastny said.

“I didn’t put anything out on social media or anything. I kind of came into the League quietly, and I’m leaving the League quietly. That’s the way I like it. All the people close to me know, and then word always gets out eventually.”

A second-round pick (No. 44) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2005 NHL Draft, Stastny had 822 points (293 goals, 529 assists) in 1,145 regular-season games with the Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes, and 73 points (30 goals, 43 assists) in 118 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Last season, Stastny had 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 73 regular-season games for the Hurricanes. He also had four goals in 15 playoff games, including scoring the series-clincher in overtime against the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

The son of Hockey Hall of Fame forward Peter Stastny, Paul said he turned to his father for advice before making his decision.

“He’s always about, ‘Take the emotion out of it, let things settle, have a clear head,’ right?” Paul said. “We’re both pretty even-keeled when it comes to decisions like that.

“For both of us, a big thing was leaving on your own terms.”

Related Content

Joe Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons
Kassian retires from NHL after 12 seasons

Kassian retires from NHL after 12 seasons