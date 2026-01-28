Kane ties Modano's mark for points by U.S.-born player in Red Wings loss to Kings

Detroit forward gets assist for 1,374th career point; Forsberg stops 27 for Los Angeles

Kings at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane had an assist to tie Mike Modano for the most points by a U.S.-born player in NHL history, but the Detroit Red Wings lost 3-1 to the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday.

Kane assisted on Alex DeBrincat’s goal at 17:45 of the third period, with John Gibson pulled for the extra skater, for his 1,374th career point (500 goals, 874 assists) in 1,341 NHL games.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Corey Perry and Samuel Helenius scored for the Kings (22-16-3), who extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3). Anton Forsberg made 27 saves.

The Kings, whose game on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets was postponed due to Sunday’s blizzard, have won three straight.

Gibson, who made 19 saves, had his eight-game winning streak end for the Red Wings (32-17-5), who had points in nine of their past 10 games (8-1-1).

Helenius gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 10:00 of the second period. Jeff Malott and Taylor Ward combined to win a loose puck in the corner, and Malott passed to Helenius in the left face-off circle for a wrist shot past Gibson.

The Kings held Detroit to 10 shots in the first two periods, and only seven at 5-on-5.

Kuzmenko’s power-play goal made it 2-0 at 6:46 of the third period, scoring from the edge of the face-off circle after a quick passing play involving Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala.

Following DeBrincat’s goal, Perry scored into an empty net at 18:47 for the 3-1 final.

