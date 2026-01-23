Modano introduces kids to Kane as forward chases U.S. scoring record 

Red Wings star needs 2 points to tie Hall of Famer, meet after game in Minnesota

Patrick Kane Mike Modano

© Mike Modano

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Mike Modano was ready to hand over the reins to Patrick Kane on Thursday.

The Hall of Fame forward and his kids met up with the Detroit Red Wings forward after he played against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

Kane, who did not record a point in the game, is two points shy of tying Modano for the most career points by a United States-born player in NHL history.

Modano ended his 21-season NHL career with 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 assists) in 1,499 games. Kane is currently in his 19th NHL season and has 1,372 points (500 goals, 872 assists) in 1,339 games.

The Hall of Famer shared a postgame picture with Kane and three of his kids on social media.

“Had to finally introduce them to the greatest American player and one of the best to ever play. Thanks @88PKane,” Modano wrote.

Kane will continue his chase for the U.S. record on Saturday when the Red Wings visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

Short Shifts

Berube shows off forehead stitches from gym accident 

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 23

Kulak, Skinner receive warm welcome back from Oilers fans 

Predators, teammates honor captain Josi for 1,000th NHL game

Blue Jackets wear No. 3 jerseys during warmups for Coyle’s 1,000th NHL game 

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Predators’ Josi

Ducks sport custom T-shirts to celebrate Killorn’s 1,000th NHL game

Eichel visits alma mater Boston University

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries features Avalanche's Necas

Greatest Save Candidate: Jarry pulls out windmill move against Devils

Williams, Crow-Armstrong take in Blackhawks game

NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Hurricanes' Aho

Blackhawks fans cheer Toews in emotional return to Chicago

TNT broadcast shows Lundqvist with young Bussi in Rangers jersey

Tkachuk reps University of Miami before National Championship

Greatest Save Candidate: Bussi leaves fans stunned with save against Sabres

Star Wears: Mammoth award giant team hat to player of game

Oilers celebrate Nugent-Hopkins's 1,000th NHL game