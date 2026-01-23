Modano introduces kids to Kane as forward chases U.S. scoring record 

Mike Modano was ready to hand over the reins to Patrick Kane on Thursday.

The Hall of Fame forward and his kids met up with the Detroit Red Wings forward after he played against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

Kane, who did not record a point in the game, is two points shy of tying Modano for the most career points by a United States-born player in NHL history.

Modano ended his 21-season NHL career with 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 assists) in 1,499 games. Kane is currently in his 19th NHL season and has 1,372 points (500 goals, 872 assists) in 1,339 games.

The Hall of Famer shared a postgame picture with Kane and three of his kids on social media.