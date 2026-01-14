Matthews joined Sittler among Maple Leafs legends by passing Sundin

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Known as "The Hockey Maven," Fischler delivers his insight and humor to readers each Wednesday. This week compares Auston Matthews, the irrepressible captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, with a record-breaking Maple Leafs leader of bygone seasons, Darryl Sittler.

Charlie Conacher, Syl Apps, Ted Kennedy, Frank Mahovlich, Darryl Sittler and Mats Sundin -- all Hockey Hall of Famers; all who played for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Auston Matthews has now reached a scoring level whereby he can be listed with those revered heroes of yesteryear. The Maple Leafs captain passed Sundin with the 421st goal of his career in a Toronto uniform at 17:19 of the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Jan. 3.

"It means a lot," Matthews said. "It's a very historical franchise, and I take a lot of pride in putting on the jersey every day. So, to be in the same sentence as some of the greats that have come before us means a lot. It's extremely special. And I'm very humbled, and I couldn't do it without a great group of guys around me."

The comparisons were inevitable. In his 10th NHL season, Matthews has won the Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer three times (2020-21 with 41 goals; 2021-22 with 60 goals and 2023-24 with a Maple Leafs-record 69). He tied Sundin with his 420th NHL goal at 9:30 of the second period against the Islanders.

"Auston, congratulations on beating my record," Sundin, who was Maple Leafs captain from 1997 to 2008 and entered the Hall in 2012, said in an Instagram post. "You're going to enjoy it more when your career is over, but it's a great milestone and good luck chasing the big championship with the Toronto Maple Leafs."

Justin Bourne is a Canada-based journalist and former assistant coach for Toronto of the American Hockey League whose father, Bob Bourne, is a four-time Stanley Cup champion with the Islanders. He sees the best version of Matthews when he’s a puck magnet with a unique release that makes him a threat from just about everywhere.

"When Auston Matthews is at his best, scoring a goal becomes blood in the water, and he's the only shark," he said. "Once he gets the scent, he's tough to stop.

"He's a first ballot Hall of Famer already, who's on to the phase of his career where all that will matter is team success. In a league where a lot of today's players look the same, he is must-see TV, and better in person."