Panthers power play breaks out in Game 3 win against Bruins

BOSTON -- The Florida Panthers always believed their power play would break through eventually.

It did in a timely fashion Friday, producing four goals in a 6-2 victory against the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at TD Garden.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Carter Verhaeghe scored one minute apart on the power play late in the second period as the Panthers converted on both halves of a high-sticking double minor on Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei to increase their lead to 3-0. Then Brandon Montour and Evan Rodrigues scored power-play goals in the third period for Florida, which took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series with Game 4 in Boston on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS).

“I’ve been far more bullish on power play than the stats or at least the goals would tell you I should be,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “But our analytics on expected goals for on our power play are very, very high. It’s easy to say now, ‘Well, it’s just a matter of time,’ but if you keep doing the right things over and over, you’re going to have a good night, and I think we saved those up.”

The Panthers went 4-for-6 on the power play Friday after they sputtered in going 1-for-9 in the first two games of the series and 0-for-11 against the Bruins in their four regular-season games against each other.

Overall, Boston had allowed only two power-play goals in 30 times shorthanded in the Stanley Cup Playoffs heading into Game 3. Florida took some encouragement, though, from Aleksander Barkov scoring on the power play for its fifth goal in a 6-1 win in Game 2 on Wednesday.

“I actually think we’ve been good on the power play the last bunch of games. They just haven’t gone in,” said forward Matthew Tkachuk, who had three assists Friday. “I think that goal from ‘Barky’ at the end of Game 2 was really big for confidence, seeing one go in.”