Panthers defeat Bruins in Game 3 to take series lead 

Florida scores 4 power-play goals; Marchand leaves with upper-body injury for Boston

R2, Gm3: Panthers @ Bruins Recap

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- The Florida Panthers scored four power-play goals to defeat the Boston Bruins 6-2 in Game 3 and take the series lead in the Eastern Conference Second Round at TD Garden on Friday.

Game 4 of the best-of-7 series will be here on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS).

Evan Rodrigues scored twice, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 14 saves for Florida, the top seed in the Atlantic Division. Brandon Montour had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Tkachuk had three assists.

Jake DeBrusk and Jakub Lauko scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves for Boston, the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic. Bruins captain Brad Marchand took a hit from Sam Bennett in the first period, played the rest of the first and second, but did not return for the third with an upper-body injury. 

Rodrigues gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 8:04 of the first period, batting in the puck out of the air in front of Swayman.

Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei was assessed a double minor for high-sticking at 14:37 of the second period, and the Panthers capitalized to extend their lead.

Vladimir Tarasenko made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 16:14, beating Swayman with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Carter Verhaeghe extended it to 3-0 at 17:14 on the same power play, bumping in Tkachuk’s centering pass at the net front.

Montour made it 4-0 at 3:09 of the third period with a one-timer from the point on the power play.

Lauko cut it to 4-1 at 5:01 with a snap shot from the left circle for his first NHL playoff goal.

DeBrusk made it 4-2 at 8:31, beating Bobrovsky with a wrist shot from the left circle on a 3-on-1 rush.

Sam Reinhart scored an empty-net goal to make it 5-2 at 18:36. 

Rodrigues scored a one-timer from the left circle on the power play at 19:09 for the 6-2 final.

