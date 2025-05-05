Color of Hockey: Chau 'rises to the occasion' with Blues affiliate in ECHL

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, he profiles Oliver Chau, a forward for Florida of the ECHL, an affiliate of the St. Louis Blues. Chau has been a key contributor to championships at the junior, college and minor pro levels.

Oliver Chau thought perhaps a career playing hockey wasn’t in the cards for him.

“It was the story of the kid who got cut from his from his travel team to play a year in AA and then played on probably the worst AAA team in minor midget hockey,” Chau said. “I had a couple of injuries to a point where in my Grade 12 year in high school I was applying to universities like a regular student thinking, ‘Maybe this is the end of the game for me.’”

But Chau shook off the self-doubt, and the doubters, and has been a perpetual winner since.

The 27-year-old forward is his second season with Florida of the ECHL, an affiliate of the St. Louis Blues that won the Kelly Cup championship for a league-record three straight seasons from 2021-24. Chau was named MVP of the 2024 playoffs after tying for the postseason scoring lead with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 23 games; had a hat trick in a 6-3 win against Kansas City in Game 3 of the Kelly Cup Finals; and scored two short-handed goals in the series.