Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres

Owen Power signed a seven-year, $58.45 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The contract begins next season and has an average annual value of $8.35 million.

The 20-year-old defenseman was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year last season when he had 35 points (four goals, 31 assists) in 79 games. He led all rookies in average time on ice (23:48) and ranked fifth among all NHL skaters in total even-strength ice time (1,634:47). He is entering the final season of a three-year, entry-level contract.

Power’s signing came two days after Buffalo signed defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to an eight-year, $88 million contract ($11 million AAV), which also begins next season. Dahlin was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

"What’s been very clear with our conversations with Owen Power from the beginning is this is where he wants to be,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Monday. “So, I’m open, but obviously when you have a player that you feel is a critical piece of your core at his age, to have him in his prime years, yeah, of course, we'd look to the longer side. But it doesn’t mean that ... it has to work for both sides, and I’m open to making sure we're putting ourselves and the player in the best position moving forward. Owen certainly knows that, and we'll keep talking about it."