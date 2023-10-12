Power signs 7-year, $58.45 million contract with Sabres

Latest News

power_101123

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Owen Power signed a seven-year, $58.45 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The contract begins next season and has an average annual value of $8.35 million.

The 20-year-old defenseman was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year last season when he had 35 points (four goals, 31 assists) in 79 games. He led all rookies in average time on ice (23:48) and ranked fifth among all NHL skaters in total even-strength ice time (1,634:47). He is entering the final season of a three-year, entry-level contract.

Power’s signing came two days after Buffalo signed defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to an eight-year, $88 million contract ($11 million AAV), which also begins next season. Dahlin was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

"What’s been very clear with our conversations with Owen Power from the beginning is this is where he wants to be,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Monday. “So, I’m open, but obviously when you have a player that you feel is a critical piece of your core at his age, to have him in his prime years, yeah, of course, we'd look to the longer side. But it doesn’t mean that ... it has to work for both sides, and I’m open to making sure we're putting ourselves and the player in the best position moving forward. Owen certainly knows that, and we'll keep talking about it."

Sabres agree to seven-year extension with Owen Power

Buffalo was fifth in the Atlantic Division last season (42-33-7), finishing one point behind the Florida Panthers for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

The Sabres, who haven't qualified for the playoffs since 2011, will open this season against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday (7 p.m. ET, MSG-B, MSG, SN360).

