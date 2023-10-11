Latest News

Lindy Ruff signs contract extension to remain New Jersey coach

2023 Heritage Classic festivities to feature free fan park

Vegas begins repeat quest after raising 2023 banner

Seattle Kraken Vegas Golden Knights Game Recap October 10

Golden Knights raise Stanley Cup championship banner

Bedard looking ahead after memorable NHL debut with Blackhawks

Bedard shows skill in NHL debut for Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks Pittsburgh Penguins game recap October 10

Erik Karlsson has much in common with Red Kelly

Edmonton Oilers priority to improve defense this season

Boston to begin 100th season against Chicago

Los Angeles thinks pieces are in place to win Stanley Cup

nhl fan mailbag for October 11

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Nashville Predators Tampa Bay Lightning Game Recap October 10

Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview

Bedard, Crosby take face-off to start season opener

Connor Bedard forgets stick before NHL debut

Sabres to wear 'RJ' patch to honor Jeanneret this season

Hall of Fame broadcaster, who died in August, was voice of team since 1971

Rick_Jeanneret

© Bill Wippert/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Buffalo Sabres will honor the late Rick Jeanneret, who was the voice of the team for five decades, with a jersey patch bearing his initials of "RJ" this season.

Jeanneret, who called his first Sabres game in 1971 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fme as the recipient of the Foster Hewitt Award in 2012, died Aug. 18 at the age of 81.

The circular patch will be work on all Buffalo jerseys this season, in different color combinations to match the appropriate jersey; a blue patch with gold initials will adorn the home blue jersey; a white patch with blue initials on the white road jersey; and a black patch with silver initials, to be worn on the black alternate jersey.

The patches will debut when the Sabres play their season opener against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG, SN1).

Known simply as "RJ," Jeanneret made his radio play-by-play debut on Oct. 10, 1971 and moved to the television side in 1995. He retired as the longest-tenured play-by-play announcer in NHL history when he called his final game April 29, 2022.

Signature phrases like "May Day," "Scary good" and "Top shelf where Mama hides the cookies" helped make him the voice of several generations of Sabres fans.