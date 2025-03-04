Capitals recover for shootout win against Senators

McMichael gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 1:41 into the first period when he tucked in the rebound of Fehervary’s point shot at the left post. Ottawa challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call was upheld after a video review.

“Especially with how we’ve been playing lately, we wanted to have a good start and get on them early and create chances in the net front,” McMichael said. “I was fortunate that I was sitting there. Whiffed on it a few times but got a little lucky.”

Dubois extended the lead to 2-0 during 4-on-4 play at 3:34. McMichael skated down through the right circle before sending a backhand centering pass to Dubois for the tap-in.

Wilson made it 3-0 at 6:53 of the second period with a one-timer from the edge of the left circle off a pass from Dubois during a power play.

Pinto pulled the Senators to within 3-1 at 12:18. Sanderson took a pass from Pinto as he entered the zone on a rush before passing back to the forward across the low slot for a tap-in.

“I think starts are a big part of the game, and in the last two games I didn’t think we had too sharp of starts,” Pinto said. “Yeah, we’ve got to be more mature there and just have better starts.”

Giroux cut it 3-2 at 1:05 of the third period with a power-play goal, a one-timer from the top of the left circle.

“Yeah, going into the third we were down 3-1 and we felt good about our game, and we knew that if we keep playing the same way we’ll get our chances, and we did,” Giroux said.