Lapierre scores twice in 2nd, lifts Capitals past Senators

Protas gets goal, 2 assists; Tkachuk, Pinto each has 3 points for Ottawa

Recap: Senators at Capitals 2.26.24

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Hendrix Lapierre scored two goals in his first game in over a month, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-3 at Capital One Arena on Monday.

Lapierre, who last played on Jan. 18, scored back-to-back goals in the second period to give Washington a 6-3 lead.

Aliaksei Protas had a goal and two assists, and Beck Malenstyn had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (27-21-9), who extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1). Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves.

Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto each had a goal and two assists for the Senators (25-28-3), who had won two straight. Anton Forsberg was pulled after allowing four goals on 10 shots in the first period. Joonas Korpisalo stopped eight of 10 shots over the final two periods.

Protas gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 6:30 of the first period, taking a pass from Anthony Mantha on a 2-on-1, cutting in front of Forsberg and scoring on a backhand shot.

John Carlson extended it to 2-0 at 8:30 on the power play, scoring on a wrist shot from just outside the right circle after a face-off.

Drake Batherson cut it to 2-1 at 10:12. During a scramble behind the Capitals net, Tkachuk poked the puck out to Batherson, who shot past a sprawling Kuemper.

Pinto tied it 2-2 at 12:41 when he deflected Travis Hamonic’s shot past Kuemper. The goal was initially waved off due to high sticking, but after a video review the call on the ice was overturned.

Max Pacioretty gave Washington a 3-2 lead at 18:33, scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play.

Malenstyn made it 4-2 at 18:47, scoring from the slot off a pass from Protas following an Ottawa turnover.

Tkachuk cut it to 4-3 at 1:27 of the second period, scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle off a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko on a 2-on-1.

Lapierre extended it to 5-3 at 1:58 after Ethan Bear’s centering attempt deflected off Malenstyn’s skate to Lapierre, who tipped it in at the right post.

Lapierre pushed it to 6-3 at 10:55, scoring off a return pass from Mantha on a 2-on-1 rush.

