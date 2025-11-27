Senators recover, defeat Golden Knights in shootout

Shane Pinto and Drake Batherson scored, and Claude Giroux and Tim Stutzle each had two assists for the Senators (12-7-4), who are 3-1-0 on a seven-game road trip. Linus Ullmark made 32 saves and stopped all three attempts he faced in the shootout.

Mark Stone scored in his return after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury for the Golden Knights (10-5-8), who have lost three in a row overall (0-1-2) and each of their past seven games that have ended past regulation. Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and Akira Schmid made 20 saves.

Pinto gave the Senators a 1-0 lead 51 seconds into the game. After tracking down his own errant pass for Giroux, Pinto scored with a sharp-angled shot from along the goal line that went underneath Schmid’s pad.

Sanderson made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 13:04, scoring with a one-timer off a pass from Giroux just inside the blue line that went in off the post.

Brett Howden cut it to 2-1 at 16:52. Mitch Marner took a stretch pass from Shea Theodore at the blue line and dropped the puck for a charging Howden, who sped around Nick Jensen before tucking the puck past the left pad of Ullmark.

Batherson pushed it to 3-1 at 19:43. He scored with a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Stutzle, who made the play as he was about to skate around the net on a rush.

Eichel got the Golden Knights to within 3-2 at 2:09 of the second period. Ullmark made the initial save on Braeden Bowman’s shot from in front, but Ivan Barbashev tracked down the rebound in the right circle and passed down to Eichel, who tucked the puck in at the post before Ullmark could get back in position.

Stone tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 6:40 of the third period. He whiffed on a pass for Pavel Dorofeyev, but Nikolas Matinpalo accidentally swept the puck into the net off the skate of Stutzle in front.