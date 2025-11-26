Senators at Golden Knights projected lineups

SENATORS (11-7-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (10-5-7)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Lars Eller -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Ridly Greig (undisclosed), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman

Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Reilly Smith -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)

Status report

The Senators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. … Tkachuk skated with the team Wednesday and could return at the St. Louis Blues on Friday; the forward has missed 19 games. ... Stone will return after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury; he will join Howden and Marner on the second line and reclaim his spot on the first power-play unit. … Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that none of the injured players have begun skating.