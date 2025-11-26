Senators at Golden Knights projected lineups

SENATORS (11-7-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (10-5-7)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
David Perron -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Lars Eller -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery), Ridly Greig (undisclosed), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Branden Bowman
Mitch Marner -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Reilly Smith -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed), William Karlsson (lower body)
Status report
The Senators will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. … Tkachuk skated with the team Wednesday and could return at the St. Louis Blues on Friday; the forward has missed 19 games. ... Stone will return after missing 16 games with an upper-body injury; he will join Howden and Marner on the second line and reclaim his spot on the first power-play unit. … Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that none of the injured players have begun skating.