Senators at Blues projected lineups

SENATORS (12-7-4) at BLUES (7-10-7)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN5, RDSI
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund
Lars Eller -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Hayden Hodgson
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Ridly Greig (undisclosed), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jake Neighbours
Brayden Schenn -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Alexey Toropchenko, Matthew Kessel
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Tkachuk will return after missing 20 games with a thumb injury. … Hofer could start with the Blues playing the front end of a home back-to-back; they host the Utah Mammoth on Saturday and Binnington, who played Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils, could get that start.