Senators at Blues projected lineups

SENATORS (12-7-4) at BLUES (7-10-7)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN5, RDSI

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund

Lars Eller -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Hayden Hodgson

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Ridly Greig (undisclosed), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jake Neighbours

Brayden Schenn -- Pius Suter -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Alexey Toropchenko, Matthew Kessel

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Tkachuk will return after missing 20 games with a thumb injury. … Hofer could start with the Blues playing the front end of a home back-to-back; they host the Utah Mammoth on Saturday and Binnington, who played Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils, could get that start.