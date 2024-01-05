Kraken defeat Senators for 6th straight win, push point streak to 10

Vince Dunn had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Eberle had two assists for the Kraken (16-14-9), who extended their team-record point streak to 10 games (8-0-2). Daccord’s shutout streak, including the first shutout in Winter Classic history against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, ended in the third period at 158:35, the longest in Seattle’s three NHL seasons.

Parker Kelly scored for the Senators (14-20-0), who lost their second straight and third of their last four games. Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves.

Yanni Gourde made it 1-0 Kraken at 9:50 of the first period, sweeping in an Eeli Tolvanen rebound. Gourde scored for the second straight game after getting a goal in Seattle’s 3-0 win in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic outdoors at T-Mobile Park on Monday.

Tomas Tatar pushed it to 2-0 at 15:20 of the second period after a one-touch pass by Eberle sent Tatar on a partial breakaway. The forward deked around Korpisalo’s right pad for the goal.

Burakovsky scored his first goal of the season at 19:03 of the second to make it 3-0. Ottawa forward Tim Stutzle fell in the offensive zone and turned the puck over to Kailer Yamamoto, starting a 2-on-1 rush. Yamamoto passed to Burakovsky, who snapped a shot over Korpisalo’s right pad.

Kelly got the Senators within 3-1, tipping a Dominik Kubalik shot through Daccord’s five-hole at 12:20 of the third period. It was the first goal Daccord allowed since Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers scored in the first period to a 2-1 Kraken overtime win on Dec. 29. Daccord’s 158:35 eclipsed Martin Jones Seattle mark of 115:18 Oct. 29-Nov. 5, 2022.

Dunn scored an empty-net goal at 17:47 for the 4-1 final.