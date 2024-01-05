Kraken defeat Senators for 6th straight win, push point streak to 10

Daccord makes 32 saves, sets Seattle shutout streak mark

Recap: Senators at Kraken 1.4.24

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Joey Daccord made 32 saves for the Seattle Kraken, who won their sixth game in a row, 4-1 against the Ottawa Senators at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.

Vince Dunn had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Eberle had two assists for the Kraken (16-14-9), who extended their team-record point streak to 10 games (8-0-2). Daccord’s shutout streak, including the first shutout in Winter Classic history against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, ended in the third period at 158:35, the longest in Seattle’s three NHL seasons.

Parker Kelly scored for the Senators (14-20-0), who lost their second straight and third of their last four games. Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves. 

Yanni Gourde made it 1-0 Kraken at 9:50 of the first period, sweeping in an Eeli Tolvanen rebound. Gourde scored for the second straight game after getting a goal in Seattle’s 3-0 win in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic outdoors at T-Mobile Park on Monday. 

Tomas Tatar pushed it to 2-0 at 15:20 of the second period after a one-touch pass by Eberle sent Tatar on a partial breakaway. The forward deked around Korpisalo’s right pad for the goal. 

Burakovsky scored his first goal of the season at 19:03 of the second to make it 3-0. Ottawa forward Tim Stutzle fell in the offensive zone and turned the puck over to Kailer Yamamoto, starting a 2-on-1 rush. Yamamoto passed to Burakovsky, who snapped a shot over Korpisalo’s right pad.

Kelly got the Senators within 3-1, tipping a Dominik Kubalik shot through Daccord’s five-hole at 12:20 of the third period. It was the first goal Daccord allowed since Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers scored in the first period to a 2-1 Kraken overtime win on Dec. 29. Daccord’s 158:35 eclipsed Martin Jones Seattle mark of 115:18 Oct. 29-Nov. 5, 2022.

Dunn scored an empty-net goal at 17:47 for the 4-1 final.

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings Los Angeles Kings game recap January 4

Fabbri scores twice, Red Wings defeat Kings in shootout
New York Islanders Arizona Coyotes game recap January 4

Islanders pull away in 3rd period, defeat Coyotes
Winnipeg Jets San Jose Sharks game recap January 4

Hellebuyck makes 27 saves, Jets hand Sharks 10th straight loss
Florida Panthers Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 4

Panthers win 6th straight, defeat struggling Golden Knights
Calgary Flames Nashville Predators game recap January 4

Flames score 4 in 1st period, defeat Predators
Colorado Avalanche Dallas Stars game recap January 4

MacKinnon scores in OT, Avalanche rally past Stars
Vancouver Canucks St. Louis Blues game recap January 4

Thomas scores in 3rd straight, Blues defeat Canucks
Will Ferrell Mookie Betts LA Kings chant

Ferrell, Betts, fire up Kings fans on Dodgers night in L.A.
Michael Hage has new outlook following injury 

2024 NHL Draft notebook: Hage has new outlook following shoulder injury 
Tampa Bay Lightning Minnesota Wild game recap January 4

Raddysh scores twice in Lightning win against Wild
2024 NHL All-Stars announced

NHL All-Star Game rosters unveiled; Matthews to represent host Maple Leafs
Chicago Blackhawks New York Rangers game recap January 4

Rangers pull away in 3rd, defeat Blackhawks
Pittsburgh Penguins Boston Bruins game recap January 4

Crosby has 3 points, Penguins recover to end Bruins’ 4-game win streak
Columbus Blue Jackets Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 4

Blue Jackets rally with 2 goals in 3rd, defeat Flyers in shootout
Buffalo Sabres Montreal Canadiens game recap January 4

Skinner gets 4 points, Sabres cruise past Canadiens
3 keys USA Sweden WJC gold medal game

3 'Star' keys to success for U.S. against Sweden in WJC gold medal game
NHL All Star Vatrano Anaheim Ducks family

Ducks forward Vatrano gets NHL All-Star news from baby daughter
Dallas Stars host fan from Make A Wish Foundation

Stars spend day with young fan from Make-A-Wish Foundation