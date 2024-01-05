SEATTLE -- Joey Daccord made 32 saves for the Seattle Kraken, who won their sixth game in a row, 4-1 against the Ottawa Senators at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.
Kraken defeat Senators for 6th straight win, push point streak to 10
Daccord makes 32 saves, sets Seattle shutout streak mark
Vince Dunn had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Eberle had two assists for the Kraken (16-14-9), who extended their team-record point streak to 10 games (8-0-2). Daccord’s shutout streak, including the first shutout in Winter Classic history against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, ended in the third period at 158:35, the longest in Seattle’s three NHL seasons.
Parker Kelly scored for the Senators (14-20-0), who lost their second straight and third of their last four games. Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves.
Yanni Gourde made it 1-0 Kraken at 9:50 of the first period, sweeping in an Eeli Tolvanen rebound. Gourde scored for the second straight game after getting a goal in Seattle’s 3-0 win in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic outdoors at T-Mobile Park on Monday.
Tomas Tatar pushed it to 2-0 at 15:20 of the second period after a one-touch pass by Eberle sent Tatar on a partial breakaway. The forward deked around Korpisalo’s right pad for the goal.
Burakovsky scored his first goal of the season at 19:03 of the second to make it 3-0. Ottawa forward Tim Stutzle fell in the offensive zone and turned the puck over to Kailer Yamamoto, starting a 2-on-1 rush. Yamamoto passed to Burakovsky, who snapped a shot over Korpisalo’s right pad.
Kelly got the Senators within 3-1, tipping a Dominik Kubalik shot through Daccord’s five-hole at 12:20 of the third period. It was the first goal Daccord allowed since Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers scored in the first period to a 2-1 Kraken overtime win on Dec. 29. Daccord’s 158:35 eclipsed Martin Jones Seattle mark of 115:18 Oct. 29-Nov. 5, 2022.
Dunn scored an empty-net goal at 17:47 for the 4-1 final.