Foerster scores twice in 2nd, lifts Flyers past Senators

Sandstrom makes 24 saves in season debut for Philadelphia; Ottawa drops 4th in row

Recap: Senators @ Flyers 3.2.24

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Tyson Foerster scored two goals in the final minute of the second period for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Joel Farabee and Cam York scored for Philadelphia (32-23-7), which lost 5-2 to the Washington Capitals on Friday. Felix Sandstrom, who was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday and was making his season debut, made 24 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa (25-31-3), which lost its fourth straight game. Mads Sogaard made 36 saves.

Foerster put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 19:13 of the second period. After Scott Laughton won a face-off on the left side of the Senators zone, Foerster was first to the loose puck and beat Sogaard with a wrist shot from above the left circle.

Foerster scored on a penalty shot at 19:58 to make it 3-1, beating Sogaard five-hole with a wrist shot after he was slashed by Senators forward Shane Pinto on a breakaway. It was the Flyers' NHL-record fifth penalty-shot goal of the season.

Farabee gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 1:08 of the first period when he redirected Nick Seeler's shot from the left point past Sogaard. It was Farabee's first goal in 15 games.

Tarasenko tied it 1-1 at 4:04 of the second period, keeping on a 2-on-1 rush and scoring a backhand from the right circle.

Chabot’s one-timer from the bottom of the right circle made it 3-2 at 18:02 of the third with Sogaard pulled for an extra attacker.

York scored an empty-net goal for the 4-2 final at 19:59.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk did not play because of an upper-body injury sustained against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. Ottawa forward Zack MacEwen missed the final two periods after sustaining a lower-body injury during the first.

