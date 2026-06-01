Laine, Gallagher unlikely to return to Canadiens next season

Laine scored 20 goals for the Canadiens in 2024-25 but did not play after Oct. 16 this season after he was sidelined by a core muscle injury that required surgery. The 28-year-old had one assist in five games and did not play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, when he said he was healthy for Montreal’s run to the Eastern Conference Final, where it lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games.

He practiced regularly late in the season and through the playoffs and said he was been medically cleared to return. Laine can become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

“It’s one of those things; I’ll just leave it at that,” Laine said. “I kind of figured early on that I probably wasn’t going to be playing since I’ve been out for four or five months and guys are battling for a playoff spot and all the guys were playing great. So, I kind of figured that I probably won’t be playing, but I’ll take this time to support the guys and work hard and if the call comes, it comes. And if it doesn’t, then I’ll still keep working. It’s only going to help me in the future when you work hard every day, and that’s kind of how I saw it this year.

“I’m just excited about where the wind takes me next year.”

The No. 2 pick by the Winnipeg Jets at the 2016 NHL Draft, Laine has 422 points (224 goals, 198 assists) in 537 games with the Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets and Canadiens. He scored an NHL career-high 44 goals with Winnipeg in his second NHL season (2017-18).

“(Laine) was so far behind because he hadn’t been playing, and then we were in a situation where we absolutely had to win,” general manager Kent Hughes said. “So, that was a difficult situation, but he was an incredible teammate -- not just showing up for practice, but all the events around the team.

“I can only say that he was extraordinary as a person, and I would not hesitate to give Patrik Laine a good reference.”