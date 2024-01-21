Stutzle scores twice, Senators rally past Flyers

Zack MacEwen, Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Senators (17-24-1), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games following a five-game losing streak. Mads Sogaard made 22 saves in his first win of the season.

Shane Pinto had one assist and a plus-2 rating in 14:33 of ice time in his season debut after serving a 41-game suspension for violating the NHL gambling policy.

Egor Zamula had two goals and an assist, Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists and Samuel Ersson made 29 saves for the Flyers (25-16-6).



Zamula gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 11:57 of the first period when he was the only player to find a loose puck off a rebound and shot it past Sogaard from the left point on the power play.

Ottawa defenseman Travis Hamonic left midway through the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return after a collision with Philadelphia forward Travis Konecny.

Zamula made it 2-0 at 16:40 with a wrist shot through traffic from the high slot.

MacEwen cut it to 2-1 with a wrist shot over the glove on a partial breakaway at 4:04 of the second in his return to Philadelphia. He had 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 121 games for the Flyers from 2021-23.

Farabee’s wrist shot from the left point went in off the post on the power play to make it 3-1 at 10:50.

Stutzle poked a loose puck in from the crease during a delayed penalty to cut it to 2-1 at 11:45.

Giroux kicked a rebound from skate to stick and scored on the backhand to tie it 3-3 against his former team at 3:19 of the third period. Giroux spent his first 15 NHL seasons with Philadelphia as served as Flyers captain from 2013-22

Tarasenko one-timed a cross-ice pass from Mathieu Joseph on a 2-on-1 to give Ottawa a 4-3 lead at 15:07.

Stutzle scored into an empty net for the 5-3 final at 18:37.