Tkachuk completes hat trick in OT, Senators recover to defeat Islanders

Tkachuk won it with a wrist shot in the left face-off circle after Islanders center Bo Horvat took a holding penalty at 3:05. It was Tkachuk’s 30th goal of the season.

Horvat tied it 3-3 on a power play with 38 seconds remaining in the third period, one-timing Noah Dobson’s feed from beyond the right face-off circle after Ottawa forward Mathieu Joseph took a hooking penalty with 1:50 left.

Ridly Greig also scored, and Tim Stützle had three assists for the Senators (28-33-4), who have won three in a row and host the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves.

Matt Martin and Kyle Palmieri also scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves for the Islanders (29-22-15), who have lost three straight (0-2-1) and visit the New York Rangers on Sunday.

The Islanders fell one point behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Detroit won 4-1 against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Martin made it 1-0 at 4:27 of the first period, scoring on a wraparound to end New York’s scoring drought at 126:15.

Tkachuk tied it 1-1 at 11:46 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle after a turnover at the Senators blue line by Islanders forward Pierre Engvall.

Palmieri put New York back in front in 2-1 at 16:22. Jean-Gabriel Pageau won a race to a loose puck in the left circle, spun and sent a cross-ice feed to Palmieri, whose wrist shot squeaked past Korpisalo at the near post.

Greig tied it 2-2 at 6:35 of the third, finishing a 2-on-0 with Stutzle for his 10th goal of the season.

Tkachuk put Ottawa in front 3-2 on a power play at 12:14, one-timing a feed from Stutzle at the edge of the left face-off circle.