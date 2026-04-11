Senators shut out Islanders, close in on East wild card with 4th straight win

It was Ullmark’s third shutout of the season for Ottawa, which was a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, allowing only three shots on goal. Ullmark has started each game during the winning streak.

“The way that the guys battled in front of me, making sure that they didn't really have any opportunities to set up a long extension time in our own zone, speaks volumes,” Ullmark said. “They did a great job on the entries and everything. When we needed the clears, we got the clears.”

Ridly Greig scored short-handed and had an assist, Jake Sanderson scored on the power play and Michael Amadio had a goal and an assist for the Senators (43-27-10), who can clinch a Stanley Cup Playoff berth if the New Jersey Devils defeat the Detroit Red Wings in any fashion later Saturday (5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN).

Ottawa visits New Jersey on Sunday.

“Huge, huge win,” Greig said. “Yeah, 60 minutes. A gritty win, a gritty road win. Yeah, you love to see it. … It's an exciting time, the best time of year. Two months ago, it was maybe a little ugly, but our team is confident. I think we always knew we were going to be in this spot.”

The Senators played the last 18:03 without captain Brady Tkachuk.

“He just wasn’t feeling well,” coach Travis Green said.