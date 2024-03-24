Senators surge past Devils, end 3-game skid

Chabot, Joseph each gets 2 points for Ottawa, which scores 4 straight

Recap: Senators @ Devils 3.23.24

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Thomas Chabot and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and an assist for the Ottawa Senators in a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Saturday.

Brady Tkachuk had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 18 saves for the Senators (29-36-4), who had lost their previous three games.

Jake Allen made 20 saves in his fourth straight start for the Devils (34-33-4), who remain six points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Joseph gave the Senators a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 4:56 of the first period. Joseph took advantage of a turnover at the Ottawa blue line and scored on a breakaway with a snap shot that off of Allen's pad.

Jesper Bratt made it 1-1 for the Devils on a breakaway 23 seconds into the second period. 

Tomas Nosek gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead 36 seconds later at :59 on a snap shot from the left face-off circle.

Ottawa scored three goals on four shots in 4:55 of the second period for a 4-2 lead.

Ridly Greig made it 2-2 on a wrist shot from the slot at 4:06, and Angus Crookshank, playing his first game since Jan. 4, scored on a one-timer from the right circle for a 3-2 lead at 6:02. 

Chabot pushed it to 4-2 on a snap shot at the left post after a pass from Tkachuk at 9:01.

Drake Batherson went top-shelf on a backhand from the slot at 10:15 of the third period for the 5-2 final.

