Senators at Devils projected lineups

SENATORS (36-27-5) at DEVILS (37-27-6)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN, TVAS2, SN1
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Nick Jensen (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Erik Haula – Cody Glass – Jesper Bratt
Nolan Foote -- Dawson Mercer – Daniel Sprong
Paul Cotter – Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon – Dennis Cholowski
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Justin Dowling, Simon Nemec, Tomas Tatar, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Ondrej Palat (lower body)
Status report
Ottawa did not conduct a morning skate. ... Zub did not practice Friday but is expected to play. ... Jensen practiced Friday and is questionable; the defenseman has missed the past three games. ... Foote was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Lazar will return after missing a 5-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. … Palat was working on his own during the Devils morning skate but the forward will miss his second straight game.