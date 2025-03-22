Senators at Devils projected lineups

SENATORS (36-27-5) at DEVILS (37-27-6)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN, TVAS2, SN1

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Nick Jensen (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Erik Haula – Cody Glass – Jesper Bratt

Nolan Foote -- Dawson Mercer – Daniel Sprong

Paul Cotter – Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon – Dennis Cholowski

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Justin Dowling, Simon Nemec, Tomas Tatar, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Ondrej Palat (lower body)

Status report

Ottawa did not conduct a morning skate. ... Zub did not practice Friday but is expected to play. ... Jensen practiced Friday and is questionable; the defenseman has missed the past three games. ... Foote was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Lazar will return after missing a 5-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. … Palat was working on his own during the Devils morning skate but the forward will miss his second straight game.