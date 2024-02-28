Josi powers Predators past Senators for 6th straight win

Gustav Nyquist had one goal and two assists for the Predators (33-25-2), who have won six consecutive games.

Joonas Korpisalo made 32 saves for the Senators (25-29-3), who have lost consecutive games after going 10-3-3 in their previous 16. The Senators lost 6-3 to the Washington Capitals on Monday.

Michael McCarron gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 3:23 of the first period on a turnaround shot from the left circle on a pass from Josi.

Josi gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 5:44 on a slap shot from the point on the power play on a pass from Nyquist.

Drake Batherson scored for the Senators to make it 2-1 at 18:58 on a one-timer from the high slot on the power play on a pass from Jake Sanderson.

Josi gave the Predators a 3-1 lead at 18:31 of the second period on the rush with a backhand-to-forehand move that beat Korpisalo on the glove side on a pass from Nyquist.

Nyquist gave the Predators a 4-1 lead at 13:12 of the third period on the rebound of a shot from the slot by the right circle from Filip Forsberg.

The Senators did not have a shot on goal in the third period.

Senators forward Josh Norris left the game in the second period with an upper body injury after colliding with Predators forward Cole Smith and did not return. Defenseman Travis Hamonic left the game in the third period and did not return.