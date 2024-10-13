Caufield scores twice for Canadiens in win against Senators

Forward has 4 goals in 3 games, Montembeault stops 24 of 25 for Montreal

Senators at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Cole Caufield scored twice to extend his goal streak to three games, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Emil Heineman scored his first NHL goal, and Juraj Slafkovsky had two assists for Montreal (2-1-0), which has allowed one goal in its first two home games. Sam Montembeault stopped 24 of 25 shots after making 48 saves in a season-opening shutout against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Tim Stutzle scored his third goal in two games for the Senators (1-1-0), who defeated the Florida Panthers 3-1 in their home opener Thursday.

Heineman gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 10:38 of the first period with a power-play goal, beating Ullmark with a one-timer from the slot off Christian Dvorak’s pass from behind the net.

Caufield made it 2-0 at 15:03, shooting over Ullmark’s right shoulder from the left circle on a return pass from Mike Matheson.

Alex Newhook pushed it to 3-0 at 3:50 of the third with a wrist shot from the slot.

Stutzle cut it to 3-1 at 5:30 with a snap shot from the bottom of the left circle off a lead pass from Brady Tkachuk.

Caufield jammed in a rebound in the crease after Ullmark’s initial save on Nick Suzuki’s breakaway attempt for the 4-1 final at 7:43.

