Stolarz makes 24 saves, Panthers shut out Senators

Anton Lundell and Nick Cousins scored for the Panthers (49-24-6), who have shut out the Senators three times this season and won all four games by a combined score of 16-2.

Florida moved within three points of the Boston Bruins, who lost 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, for first place in the Atlantic Division

Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves for the Senators (34-40-4), who have lost four of five.

Lundell gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 12:02 of the first period with a power-play goal. He took a stretch pass from Stolarz while Ottawa was caught in a line change and beat Korpisalo five-hole on a breakaway.

Cousins made it 2-0 at 14:48, taking a drop pass from Niko Mikkola in the slot and scoring with a wrist shot.