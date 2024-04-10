Stolarz makes 24 saves, Panthers shut out Senators

Lundell, Cousins score for Florida; Ottawa has lost 4 of 5

Recap: Senators @ Panthers 4.9.24

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla.Anthony Stolarz made 24 saves for the Florida Panthers in a 2-0 win against the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Anton Lundell and Nick Cousins scored for the Panthers (49-24-6), who have shut out the Senators three times this season and won all four games by a combined score of 16-2.

Florida moved within three points of the Boston Bruins, who lost 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, for first place in the Atlantic Division

Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves for the Senators (34-40-4), who have lost four of five. 

Lundell gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 12:02 of the first period with a power-play goal. He took a stretch pass from Stolarz while Ottawa was caught in a line change and beat Korpisalo five-hole on a breakaway. 

Cousins made it 2-0 at 14:48, taking a drop pass from Niko Mikkola in the slot and scoring with a wrist shot.

