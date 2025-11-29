Senators at Stars projected lineups

SENATORS (12-8-4) at STARS (16-5-4)

6 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund

Lars Eller -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Michael Amadio -- Nick Cousins -- Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

Leevi Merilainen

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Ridly Greig (undisclosed), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Kyle Capobianco -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Lian Bichsel -- Alex Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian

Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team was expected to conduct a morning skate Sunday. … Ottawa recalled Gilbert, a defenseman, from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday; he could enter the lineup if Kleven is unable to play after blocking a shot in the first period of a 4-3 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. … The Stars are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win against the Utah Mammoth 4-3 on Friday.