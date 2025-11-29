Senators at Stars projected lineups

SENATORS (12-8-4) at STARS (16-5-4)
6 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN5, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund
Lars Eller -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Michael Amadio -- Nick Cousins -- Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Leevi Merilainen
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Ridly Greig (undisclosed), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Kyle Capobianco -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Lian Bichsel -- Alex Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian
Injured: Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team was expected to conduct a morning skate Sunday. … Ottawa recalled Gilbert, a defenseman, from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Saturday; he could enter the lineup if Kleven is unable to play after blocking a shot in the first period of a 4-3 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. … The Stars are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 win against the Utah Mammoth 4-3 on Friday.